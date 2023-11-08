Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operation Impact has hit Sunderland.

Northumbria Police's biggest ever operation has extended its reach to Easington Lane to target organised gang crime in the area.

CID, the dog and mounted units and even firearms officers have been involved in the crackdown, with warrants served at several addresses this morning, Wednesday, November 8.

Officers raid an address this morning

But the project is also working with partners including Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland City Council, Gentoo, the Health and Safety Executive, trading standards and the driver and vehicle standards agency.

As well as increased patrols, drones have been in operation to target motorcycle and other offending, while community outreach work has also been underway, with sessions at the Flatts sports centre all day.

Deputy chief constable Jayne Meir accompanied this morning's raids and said Operation Impact was about 'relentlessly targeting the concerns that our communities raise with us'.

"We are focused on combating antisocial behaviour, drug dealing , motor crime, organised crime that is affecting our communities and causing real harm to the fabric of our society," she said.

Deputy Chief Constable Jayne Meir joined today's raids

"It is essential that we listen to our public and the communities that we serve and respond to the issues that are affecting them most."

Working with partners was vital to the success of the operation: "We have got volunteers involved, police staff and police officers, but it is essential that we work with our partners," she said.

"We have got the fire service, we've got trading standards, environmental health, there are a number of agencies that are supporting us today and we are very grateful for their support."

No-one should live in fear of crime: "It is about being out in our communities and understanding what they need from us and making sure we are combating it, whether that be people who are selling illegal tobacco or alcohol in shops, whether it be those who are providing knives to our young people.

Police vehicles at the scene of one of the raids

"But it is also about making sure are we are targeting crime and antisocial behaviour on a way that reduces it in the long-term as not just as a one-off. It should not be tolerated.