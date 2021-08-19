Raider stole keys and phone then took victim's car for a ride

Max McKenna.

Max McKenna had been released without charge from police custody for an unrelated offence just hours before entering the victim's home in Sunderland.

The 19-year-old stole an Iphone while inside the house and then drove off in the victim's VW Bora on April 9.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told Newcastle Crown Court that the the complainant arrived home at about 3pm and placed his keys down inside the property beforetaking a nap.

Ms Barnes added: "He woke at about twenty past eight by his partner coming and and she said to him he had left the front door open.

"He told her he hadn't and noticed his iPhone which he left on the settee was missing and he asked his partner to call it."

Ms Barnes said at this point the complainant noticed his keys were missing as well as his Volkswagen motor vehicle from the drive.

The court heard that McKenna made off from the vehicle when it was stopped but was apprehended the next day as police recognised him from CCTV.

McKenna, of Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to dwelling house, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving without a license and without insurance.

He also admitted being in breach of an existing suspended sentence order which he received in February 2020 for common assault, and a separate community order for committing arson later in the year.

Barry Robson, defending, told the court that McKenna was heavily under the influence of diazepam after being diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality.

Mr Robson said: "This is a young boy who is really suffering from very serious problems which need to be addressed at some stage.”

Mr Recorder Andrew Smith told McKenna: "I do take into account the problems you've got.

"In my judgement, a dwelling house burglary in this case where somebody is in their house is simply too serious to be dealt with by a sentence in thecommunity."