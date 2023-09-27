Quad seized and armed man arrested in crime crackdown in Sunderland

News you can trust since 1873
By Ross Robertson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Wanted suspects were arrested, Class A drugs seized and a stolen quad bike seized under a new crime crackdown.

More than 130 new neighbourhood officers are being deployed across the Northumbria Police force area in a bid to crackdown on crime and antisocial behaviour, disrupt offenders and protect victims, say policing chiefs.

Most of the new officers integrated into their new roles last week, and senior officers and the crime commissioner have hailed the investment as a success already.

The boosted neighbourhood teams have executed a series of warrants, detaining elusive fugitives and seizing hauls of suspected stolen goods.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.
Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

In Sunderland, neighbourhood officers seized a quad bike from an address in Marley Pots after it was reported to have been linked to anti-social behaviour.

It transpired that it had been stolen from the Durham area and had been using false plates. Enquiries are ongoing.

Following residents’ concerns about anti-social behaviour in Ashbrooke, plain-clothed officers were carrying out targeted patrols when they spotted one of their prime targets.

Upon searching him, they found him to be in possession of an extendable baton. He was duly arrested and has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe, of Northumbria Police, said: “We want to tackle the issues that matter most to residents and we are confident this new frontline capability will allow us to make a real, tangible difference in our communities.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the immediate impact made since the new neighbourhood model was launched – and this is just the beginning.

“With greater numbers of officers working in our existing neighbourhood teams, we can continue to protect and support victims through effective early intervention and problem solving, as well as robustly target and disrupt offenders intent on causing harm in our communities.

“I would like to thank all our officers, staff and volunteers who’ve shown outstanding commitment and dedication to this new approach, as well as the wider public who I hope will be reassured and buoyed by these early results.”

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe and Police and Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness with Neighbourhood officers PCs Sophie Youde and Joseph Robinson. Submitted picture from the force.
Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe and Police and Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness with Neighbourhood officers PCs Sophie Youde and Joseph Robinson. Submitted picture from the force.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “We drew up this new neighbourhood model to really boost the presence of officers out there in our communities fighting crime on the frontline.

"This extra resource is already delivering results with a whole raft of welcome arrests and seizures, and local people are telling me they’re noticing more uniformed officers out and about too."

The extra officers deployed across Northumbria are continuing to be supported by 98 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) who the force says play a key role in problem-solving, engaging with residents and businesses, gathering intelligence and providing community reassurance.

