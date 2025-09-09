Pub boss smashes into tree in Sunderland whilst drink driving

A pub boss dragged himself from the wreckage of his car after smashing into a tree in Sunderland while over twice the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Barker, 28, got out through a window of his Peugeot 208 after losing control in the city’s Queen Alexandra Road in the early hours of Sunday, February 23.

Householders rushed to help the assistant manager, of Askern Avenue, Grangetown – and they also called police, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time officers arrived, the unhurt but sozzled offender was sitting down and falling asleep, she told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Police took him to hospital as a precaution and while there, obtained a sample of his blood to be tested for alcohol.

Analysis showed 194mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 80mcg – leading part-time fitness instructor Barker to enter a guilty plea to a drink driving charge.

Mrs Begum said: “A witness was at the home of his in-laws when at around 1.15am he heard a loud noise outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made his way out and noticed a car with damage to its left side and at an angle against a tree.

“The driver has pulled himself out through the driver’s side window. The witness grabbed his arms and asked if he was okay.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine’. He was asked if there was anybody else in the vehicle and he said ‘no’.

‘The witness thought that the driver had been drinking but there was no smell of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police were called, and he then noticed that the driver had sat down and was falling asleep. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Annalisa Moscardini, defending Barker, a dad, who has no previous convictions, said: “There is no one more mortified than Mr Barker to be here.

“He’s never been in trouble before and has made one very silly decision in his life and will pay for it.

“He went to work in the city centre and went out after with friends and intended to go to his girlfriend’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had an argument with her and decided to drive home. That was a foolish decision. His car was a write-off.”

Magistrates banned Barker from driving for 20 months and fined him £461, with a £184 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.