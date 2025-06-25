Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested and £20,000 of cash seized following a police raid in Washington.

Police officers carried out a warrant on Ellen Terrace in the Sulgrave area of Washington, following intelligence reports of suspicious activity at the property.

Some of the money seized by the police. | NP

A search of the address led to the discovery of £20,000 in cash, as well as scales and paraphernalia linked to the supply of drugs.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Inspector Graham Cox of Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Criminality such as drug supply is not something anyone should have to see happening on their doorstep.

“Nor is it something we’ll tolerate under any circumstance.

“This was a great team effort, and I’d like to thank the Neighbourhood Policing Team for building intelligence around the address to make this warrant another successful one.

“I’d also like to thank members of public who continue to report suspicious behaviour in their local areas.

“It’s thanks to your help and information that we’re able to successfully tackle the issues that matter to you the most.”

The two men have have both since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.