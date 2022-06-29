£1,000 reward for arrest of wanted Sunderland man Christopher Lee Ball

Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered the reward to anyone who passes intelligence to them anonymously which leads to arrest of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Ball.
Ball, who also goes by the name of Chrissy, is wanted on prison recall and is actively evading arrest.
Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, of Northumbria Police, urged Ball to turn himself in: “We are actively searching for Ball and believe there will be people in the community who have seen him,” he said.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as section of Fawcett Street sealed off after bus collision in Sunderland city centre
-
2
Firefighters tackle blaze in seven storey building
-
3
Farmer who lived a ‘James Bond type fantasy’ and told girlfriend he was in Secret Service jailed after gun found hidden in his chicken coop
-
4
Jailbird told to keep away from Seaburn Morrisons after attacking female supermarket worker
-
5
Family pay tribute to motorcycle accident victim Taylor Mallam known as 'one of life's big characters'
“Crimestoppers have now offered a reward of up to £1,000 for anybody who passes on crucial information that leads to his swift arrest, and I’d encourage anybody who does know anything to contact them direct.
“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on Ball’s account and would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive. That offence could lead to a potential jail term.
“The best outcome for everyone is for Ball to hand himself in. If anybody does have information, and wishes to be eligible for the reward, please contact Crimestoppers direct.”
Crimestoppers as a charity is completely independent of the police.
To give information 100% anonymously and to be eligible for the reward, contact Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111 and asking for a reward code or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
You will need to use the 'two-way’ communication facility, request a reward code and then log back in 24 hours later to get your code.