£1,000 reward for arrest of wanted Sunderland man Christopher Lee Ball

A reward of up to £1,000 is up for grabs as police step up the search for a wanted Sunderland man.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:49 pm

Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered the reward to anyone who passes intelligence to them anonymously which leads to arrest of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Ball.

Ball, who also goes by the name of Chrissy, is wanted on prison recall and is actively evading arrest.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, of Northumbria Police, urged Ball to turn himself in: “We are actively searching for Ball and believe there will be people in the community who have seen him,” he said.

“Crimestoppers have now offered a reward of up to £1,000 for anybody who passes on crucial information that leads to his swift arrest, and I’d encourage anybody who does know anything to contact them direct.

“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on Ball’s account and would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive. That offence could lead to a potential jail term.

“The best outcome for everyone is for Ball to hand himself in. If anybody does have information, and wishes to be eligible for the reward, please contact Crimestoppers direct.”

Have you seen Christopher Ball?

Crimestoppers as a charity is completely independent of the police.

To give information 100% anonymously and to be eligible for the reward, contact Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111 and asking for a reward code or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

You will need to use the 'two-way’ communication facility, request a reward code and then log back in 24 hours later to get your code.