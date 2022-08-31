Provisional driver caught speeding at 107mph on A19 in Audi pretended to be passenger friend - who was wanted by the police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mongiwethu Sayi, 26, did not know a warrant was out for his pal’s arrest – and his lie left him facing immediate custody, a court heard.

Sayi, of Walker Street, Paisley, Glasgow, quickly backtracked when confronted with the truth and revealed his real identity.

His behaviour at the roadside of the north-bound dual carriageway A19 at 8pm on Saturday, July 30, saw him charged with obstructing police.

Sayi was seen speeding at 107mph by police on the A19.

He was also charged with speeding, driving without insurance and driving without a licence – and pleaded guilty to all four matters.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Sayi took the Audi A3 for a spin at the invitation of his friend, who was sitting alongside him.

Mr Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “It’s fair to say that this is far from Mr Sayi’s finest hour.

“He has made a foolish decision to start with and having got himself a spade and started digging a hole, he’s kept going.

“He’s seen on the A19 driving and is monitored by police driving at 107mph. It’s a 70mph limit.

“Mr Sayi is pulled over by police and the car stops but he then says that he’s the passenger of the car.

“In due course, it emerges there’s a warrant out for the passenger and police go to execute that warrant.

“He then says that he’s not him, he is Mr Sayi. It all unravels. He’s at least had the good sense to come to court and plead guilty.”

Kashif Khan, defending, said: “It was not this man’s finest hour by any stretch of the imagination.

“It started when his friend picked him up. Mr Sayi had taken driving lessons and booked his test and is a capable driver.

“He’s then made a quite silly mistake when his friend invited him to drive the Audi.

“His friend told him to give him his details. He was not aware his friend was wanted by the police.”