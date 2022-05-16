Protesters jailed for more than 42 years after "unacceptable and shameful" disorder

Trouble broke out on June 13, 2020 at the planned protest activity being held at Grey’s Monument in Newcastle where a number of officers, police dogs and horses sustaining injuries, as well as a 17-year-old protester, who was taken to hospital with a head injury after she was struck by a bottle.
Footage captured on the day showed fighting and scuffles break-out between protesters and counter protesters, as well as missiles being thrown and smoke canisters let off.
Police say vandals also graffitied the Monument and litter was strewn around the surrounding area.
Most Popular
-
1
Company director jailed for fraudulent trading after customers paid thousands for home improvements and 'ended up with either very little or nothing to show for it'
-
2
"It's a sad day for Sunderland" - Residents upset as NHS Trust wins appeal to demolish Monkwearmouth hospital
-
3
Sunderland's Sisters of Mercy to open historic Oaklea convent at St Anthony's School for visitors and a 'comfortable cup of tea'
-
4
The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in March
-
5
Sunderland sex offender back in court after deleting viewed pornography from his TV watchlist
Following the incident, a major investigation was launched with more than 200 hours of footage examined before a total of 38 people were charged with violent disorder – 34 men and two women, as well as two teenagers.
Now, 20 people have been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for their roles after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: “The scenes we watched unfold during this protest activity were absolutely unacceptable and have no place here in our city – a place which prides itself on being friendly and hospitable.
“I am pleased that those convicted have been brought to justice for their shameful and violent actions.
“We understand the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy which the police will uphold, however we will not allow them to be used as an excuse to commit crime.
“I would like to thank the officers, volunteers and police staff, as well as our partners, who formed part of this major investigation. The convictions we have seen are a testament to their hard work and dedication and I hope these results highlight to the wider public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”
Read More
Those convicted and sentenced include:
Craig Hornsby, of Wordsworth Close, Hexham, jailed for 28 months
Christopher Bone, of Affleck Street, Gateshead, jailed for 29 months
Neil Drummond, of Audley Road, South Gosforth, two years imprisonment suspended for two years
Ryan Barlow, of Parklands Way, Felling, jailed for 27 months
Ronald Short, of Stockwell Green in Newcastle, jailed for 27 months
Michael O’Brien, of Beresford Gardens in Byker, jailed for 27 months
Wendy Robson, of Tauton Avenue, North Shields, jailed for 29 months
Jay Plunkett, of Lumley Walk, Dunston, jailed for 27 months
Elliott Wright, of Paxton Court in Pity Me, Durham, jailed for 27 months
Christopher Butters, of Moorland Avenue, Bedlington, jailed for 31 months
Colin Green, of Church Street, Sunderland, jailed for 29 months
Darhys Moore, of Fern Close, Prudhoe, 24 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months
Christopher Simpson, of Cedar Road, Fenham, jailed for 29 months
Christopher Wood, of Malvern Road, Washington, jailed for 28 months
Usman Ogiden, of Gerald Street, Benwell, jailed for 26 months
Philip Scorfield, of Howlett Hall Road, Newcastle. jailed for 29 months
Derek Hasse, of Ross Grove, Cramlington, jailed for 26 months
John Mann, of Acomb Crescent, Gosforth, jailed for 29 months
George Coulson, of Beechburn Walk, Newcastle, jailed for 29 months
Matthew Chapman, of Church Street East, Sunderland, jailed for 30 months