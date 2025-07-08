Properties evacuated and roads closed after suspicious package sent to an address in Houghton-le-Spring
Northumbria Police and Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11am today (July 8), we received a report of suspicious activity at a premises in Houghton-Le-Spring, Sunderland.
"It was reported a suspicious package had been delivered to an address on Frederick Place.
“Emergency services attended the scene and several buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
“A cordon was put in place for a short period of time and there were number of road closures in the area.
"After conducting a number of enquiries, the package was confirmed by officers to be a hoax and did not pose any threat to the public.
“The cordon has since been stood down and the roads have been reopened. Enquiries into the report are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250708-0345.