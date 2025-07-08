Properties evacuated and roads closed after suspicious package sent to an address in Houghton-le-Spring

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
Emergency services were called and properties evacuated after a suspicious package was reportedly delivered to the job centre in Houghton-le-Spring.

Northumbria Police and Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the incident.

Frederick Place in Houghton-le-Spring where the suspicious package was delivered.placeholder image
Frederick Place in Houghton-le-Spring where the suspicious package was delivered. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11am today (July 8), we received a report of suspicious activity at a premises in Houghton-Le-Spring, Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was reported a suspicious package had been delivered to an address on Frederick Place.

“Emergency services attended the scene and several buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

“A cordon was put in place for a short period of time and there were number of road closures in the area.

"After conducting a number of enquiries, the package was confirmed by officers to be a hoax and did not pose any threat to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cordon has since been stood down and the roads have been reopened. Enquiries into the report are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250708-0345.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceEmergency servicesRoad Closures
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice