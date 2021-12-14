Promising former footballer who suffered knife attack jailed after assaults on police officers

Aiden Greener, 22, spat at and lashed out at four officers while in custody in Sunderland and being taken there on Thursday, March 25.

Greener, of Wear Terrace, Columbia, Washington, was already acting violently before his arrest at Sunderland Royal Hospital, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

And on Saturday, July 30, he committed five attacks on two officers after being arrested at Washington’s Sainsbury’s superstore.

Aiden Greener.

He is now behind bars after magistrates said his crimes were so serious only custody was warranted.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson revealed police were called to the hospital after Greener became abusive to staff.

In a police vehicle on his way to Southwick station, he slipped his handcuffs, forcing officers to open the van’s doors.

Ms Malkinson said: “He spat towards one. He kicked out towards another, and spat again and kicked out.

“He shouted at a third policeman, ‘I will assault you’, and attempted to kick him. Diazepam tablets were found.

“He suffered an injury and was taken back to the hospital.”

Greener was discharged, but on the way back into custody, kicked a fourth PC on a shin.

Four months later, he was arrested after being detained by Sainsbury’s security after acting violently.

Ms Malkinson added: “He was placed into handcuffs. Officers asked him to turn around.

“He refused, and lunged at an officer, striking his chest.

“He was escorted to a police van, but he tilted his head back and spat on a second officer. The spit landed on his arm.”

Greener claimed to have taken tablets and was driven to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

When an officer entered the van, Greener kicked him “with considerable force” to the left leg, Ms Malkinson said.

And while in A&E, he warned one PC, “I’ll nut you across the face” – and then struck him on the upper leg and groin.

He also racially abused a doctor, and spat on a policeman while in custody.

Greener pleaded guilty to six charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker and three of common assault of an emergency worker.

He also admitted two charges of attempted criminal damage, and one each of causing harassment, alarm and distress, racially aggravated harassment and possession of drugs.

Chris Wilson, defending, said Greener had never recovered mentally from the knife attack and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Wilson added: “He had a promising career in football, he was with an academy.

“Since 2014, he has worked with and has had intervention from mental health teams.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, he’s a law-abiding person, he’s effectively an endearing young man.

“It’s the mixture of drugs and alcohol. There’s a realisation from him that his behaviour can’t continue.”

Greener was jailed for 26 weeks for both sets of assaults, to run consecutively, with no separate penalty for the other offences.