Prolific Sunderland shoplifter took over £2,000 worth of make-up, electrical items, underwear and candles

Suzanne Innes

Suzanne Innes, who has 51 previous convictions for theft, took over £2,000 worth of make-up, electrical items, underwear and candles from stores between August and December last year.

The 35-year-old was on supervision from a previous jail term, a suspended sentence and a condition discharge for similar offending at the time.

At Newcastle Crown Court Innes, of Close Street, Sunderland, admitted six offences of theft.

Mr Recorder Shakil Najib sentenced her to 30 weeks behind bars and told her: "It is clear you have been given many chances, over and over and you have shown over and over you will continue to re-offend and the public must be protected from you.

"You are a prolific shoplifter with a long history of shoplifting.

"You have been given chance after chance and time after time you have wasted it.

"It is not appropriate to give you any more chances."

The court heard Innes had targeted Boots at the Metro Centre in Gateshead on August 11 last year and took £1,070 worth of Smashbox make-up.

She returned a week later and took make-up worth £372.

On September 19 she went to TK Maxx in the Gilesgate Shopping Centre in Durham and took £261 worth of ladies underwear.

On December 16 she took Yankee candles worth £127 from Clintons card store and £50 worth from Collectables, both in Sunderland.

On the same day she went to Superdrug in Sunderland and took electrical items worth £167.

The court heard Innes has been the victim of domestic violence and would sometimes shoplift to pay off drug debts.