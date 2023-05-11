Professional driver from Sunderland repents after being caught drink-driving

They banned Jamie McCutcheon, of General Graham Street, High Barnes, from the roads for a year, a sentence he told them would cost him his job.

McCutcheon, 43, was pulled over by police as he drove an Infinity Q50 Sport on the A185, near Jarrow, in the early hours of Saturday, April 22.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court he gave a positive roadside breath test – despite his initial denial of boozing.

Mrs Beck added: “At approximately 1.20am police on mobile patrol were behind the defendant’s vehicle on the A185, heading towards Jarrow.

“They signalled for the vehicle to stop by using their lights, and the driver did so. He identified himself as Mr McCutcheon.

“An officer could smell alcohol and a roadside breath test gave a reading that was over the limit.

“He was asked if he had had anything to drink and he said he hadn’t. He failed a breath test and was arrested.

“There are no previous convictions or cautions recorded against Mr McCutcheon. It’s a disqualification of between 12 and 16 months.”

McCutcheon pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

He gave a roadside test reading of 43mcg of alcohol in breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

His alcohol level had increased to 46mcg by the time of evidential samples being taken at Sunderland’s Southwick police station.

Representing himself, McCutcheon, who told the court he worked as a driver, said: “I’d just like to say I’m sorry.

“If I thought that I was breaking the law by consuming alcohol, I would never have driven.

“I’ll never get behind the wheel of a vehicle again with any amount of alcohol again. I will lose my job because I drive for my job.”

Magistrates also fined McCutcheon £400, with a £160 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.