A serial roads’ offender who has never passed a driving test was caught drunk at the wheel for the fourth time when spotted motoring with false number plates.

Richard Stewart, 39, attached the identity markings of a red Citroen to his blue Nissan Qashqai before venturing out onto the town’s Brackley highway.

But Stewart, of Waskerley Road, Barmston, came unstuck when patrolling police became suspicious and pulled him over on Monday, April 17, a court heard.

He gave a positive breath test for booze and checks showed he was driving without a licence and did not have insurance – and had cloned plates, four charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 15 months but also offered him a place on a disqualification reducing rehabilitation course after he revealed he finally wanted to sit a test and drive legally.

They also sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with requirements of six months of alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation days.

Prosecutor Paul Clark told the South Tyneside court: “An officer stopped a blue Nissan Qashqai in Washington.

“Police checks came back which showed the defendant’s vehicle registration plate should have been on a red Citroen.

“They spoke to the defendant and could smell alcohol and checks also showed there was no insurance.

“The defendant had a provisional driving licence which had been revoked. He was cautioned and arrested and taken to a police station.

“There’s evidence of sustained uninsured use. He has used a licence plate from another car.”

Dad-of-four Stewart, a carer for his father, gave a breath test alcohol reading of 58mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He has eight previous convictions from 18 offences and was last before a court in October 2019 for driving while banned and without insurance.

In November 2002, October 2006 and October 2009, he was disqualified for driving with excess alcohol, the latter also for dangerous driving and having no licence.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “He had a lapse of good judgement. He had stayed out of trouble for some time. It’s clear there’s alcohol misuse, looking at his record.”