A prisoner ran a "highly successful" drug dealing operation from behind bars.

Michael Foster, who was serving a nine-year jail term for serious violence, recruited his mum, girlfriend and even a prison officer to help him run his illegal operation at HMP

Northumberland. Newcastle Crown Court heard others were enrolled to supply class C to inmates during visits and there were plans to use drones and even edible paint to get the drugs into the jail.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the illegal operation started in 2019 and said: "At the time Michael Foster was serving prisoner at HMP Northumberland.

"In short, he arranged for controlled drugs to be smuggled into the prison, for sale within it.

"Deborah Foster, his mother, was involved both in person and by third parties.

"Jodie Huntington played a small role in smuggling drugs herself, as well as recruiting others to do so.

Deborah Foster. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

"Chantelle Mather and Rebecca Downs were recruited to make visits to pass on drugs.

"Marc Bainbridge was a serving prison officer who became involved in the operation, taking what he believed to be tobacco into prison.

"He received cash payments for doing so and received a total of £3,860." The court heard the illegal enterprise was exposed when Huntington made a complaint to police about an unrelated matter and her phone contents were downloaded during that investigation.

Mr Pallister said texts found on the phone revealed conversations about drugs being taken into the prison.

The court heard diazepam, buprenorphine, oxandrolone and pregablin were taken into the jail during visits.

When the Fosters' phones were interrogated, discussions revealed plans for drugs to be thrown over the prison fence.

Marc Bainbridge. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Drones being used to drop in steroids, subutex being wrapped "as a sausage" and hauled over the walls and drugs being hidden in edible paint, which would be used to make a rainbow picture and stashed inside radios, were also discussed.

During one conversation Foster had with his mother, he made reference to having made £9,000 in profit.

Police said "over 90 percent" of the contact between Foster and his mother was to facilitate getting controlled drugs into prison.

Judge Robert Spragg said Foster was running a "highly successful, commercial operation within the prison" and said drugs cause "misery".

Judge Spragg added Foster "couldn't possibly have done it" without the assistance of his mother.

Foster, 34, of Coach Road Estate, Washington, admitted eight charges of conspiracy to supply class C drugs and one of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and was jailed for two years and four months.

His mother, 53, of Striding Edge, Washington, admitted five charges of conspiracy to supply class C drugs and one of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and was jailed for 18 months.

His partner Downs, 31, of Mulberry Avenue, Marley Pots, Sunderland, admitted three charges of conspiracy to supply class C drugs and was sentenced to six months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Now former prison officer Bainbridge, 32, of Burnopfield, County Durham, admitted one charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and was jailed for 21 months.

Huntington, 39, of Blaketown, Seghill, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted five charges of conspiracy to supply class C drugs, some of which she smuggled in herself during visits and was sentenced to 10 months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Mather, 32, of Simonside Crescent, Hadston, Northumberland, admitted two charges of conspiracy to supply class C drugs and was sentenced to four months suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Helen Towers, defending Michael Foster, who had since been released, said he has family responsibilities, is in good employment and the offending happened four years ago.

Foster said he regrets involving others in his offending and was struggling with the sentence he was serving at the time but has avoided drugs and criminal activity since.

Andrew Espley, defending Deborah Foster, said she has family responsibilities and was "devastated" when her son went to prison.

Her involvement was limited to seven months and was through "misguided loyalty".

Christopher Knox, defending Bainbridge, said the former prison officer has new "decent" work and is a "capable and well behaved individual" who will struggle in custody as he "knows far too many people on both sides of the fence".

Jodie Huntingdon. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Rachel Kelly, defending Huntington, said she has "turned her life around" and now helps run a business.

Liam O'Brien, defending Mather, said she is a vulnerable person who has had a difficult life and is willing to work with the probation service.