Prisoner threw a kettle of boiling water at a fellow inmate in 'revenge' attack

A prisoner who threw a kettle of boiling water at a fellow inmate in revenge for an alleged offence he committed 15 years ago has had his sentence extended.

Alan Lawrence, who has a record for violent crimes, was being housed at HMP Northumberland when he ended up in a cell adjacent to David Parkin.

Alan Lawrence. Picture c/o Durham Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 33-year-old attacked Parkin in April 2022 as the victim was leaving his room to get lunch, causing him seven per cent burns.

Lawrence also later racially abused a prison guard by calling him a "monkey boy" following a confrontation between him and a group of guards outside his door.

Speaking from Frankland Prison, Lawrence told the judge the kettle attack was pre-empted following a historic robbery that Parkin supposedly carried out on an old woman, who the defendant knew.

Cainan Lonsdale, prosecuting, said Lawrence was stood waiting as Parkin approached to walk past. The victim later told officers that he "knew what was coming" as he had seen it happen to other prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lonsdale said: "He saw him throw the kettle in his direction. Mr Parkin was hit in the face with the boiling water of the kettle and it also hit his chest.

"He describes the pain as immediate and he was seeing his skin burning. He ran towards the stairs and took his t-shirt off, he describes he could see his skin peel away from him."

Parkin was taken to hospital where he was treated for the burn injuries. As he was being treated in his cell he heard Lawrence say: "Take it like a man you divvy."

The court heard that when officers spoke to Lawrence after the attack, he told them he planned on inflicting further harm to Parkin.

He also wrote two poems which referenced killing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement, Mr Parkin said he didn't know why Lawrence attacked him as he had "been nothing but nice to him."

Referring to the racial offence in May 2022, Mr Lonsdale said Parkin was being housed in a segregation cell following the kettle attack, when he threatened to swill the next officer who approached him with a cup of what they believed was urine.

Lawrence then shouted 'monkey boy', which he later wrote a letter of apology for.

In a victim statement, the guard said this type of offending had worn him down and that he needed to take time off work to assist police with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence, who has 45 previous convictions, was already serving a 63-month sentence imposed in 2019 for robbery which involved the use of a bladed article and an imitation firearm.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence after his latest crimes.

Judge Stephen Earl imposed an additional two-year sentence, of which he will serve half.

Representing himself via video-link, Lawrence said the attack was out of revenge for Parkin's actions 15 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "15 years later I've landed in a cell right next to him in Northumberland. I wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get him back.

"I don't think anyone should feel sorry for the things he's done in his life.

"Whatever sentence I get today I totally accept it but I'm not going to apologise for something I thought was right in my eyes.

"I totally believe in karma. There was a reason I was placed right next door to him after 15 years. It was an opportunity I could not miss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the racial slur, Lawrence said he shook the guard's hand afterwards and apologised for his comment.

He stated it brewed from an argument he had with the officers who had said it would better he wasn't in the world.

Judge Earl told Lawrence he must understand a custodial sentence should follow after taking the law into his own hands.

He said: "I accept entirely what you have to say about these matters."

After learning his fate, Lawrence told the judge: "I don't like being in prison. I don't think I'm a bad guy I just make stupid decisions when I'm high on drugs.