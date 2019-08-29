Pregnant woman needed surgery after being kicked between the legs by Sunderland thug

Anthony Purvis

The 33-year-old victim, who was five-and-a half months into her pregnancy, said the blow by Anthony Purvis caused pain that “felt like she had been stabbed a thousand times” and made her fear the baby was “coming out”.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman’s injury left her needing a operation.

A police officer who saw the victim in hospital said it was “one of the worst injuries she had seen in her police career”.

The court heard despite initial concerns for the baby, it was unharmed by the attack.

Purvis, 39, who initially told his victim to “sit down and shut up” rang an ambulance before he left the house.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the attack happened in November last year and police had been alerted by the ambulance crew who arrived at thewoman's house in Sunderland.

The court heard during the evening, Purvis, who had taken a mixture of Fosters lager and sleeping pills, had asked the woman to send a text for him but thenaccused her of going through his phone.

Mr Pallister said: “She described the defendant punched her in the jaw with his right fist.”

The court heard Purvis, who has previous convictions for violence and domestic violence, then “backhanded” the woman across the face after she tried tomove their toddler daughter out of the way.

Mr Pallister added: “She then described trying to get away and being kicked in the back of the left leg.

“She went on to say how the defendant kicked her between the legs, full force.

“She said in her statement she felt so much pain it felt like she had been stabbed a thousand times.

“She can remember being in agony due to the pain between her legs and thought that the baby was coming out.

“She was begging the defendant to ring an ambulance but his initial reaction was to tell her to sit down and shut up.

“She was in so much pain she shouted for her neighbour to help her.

“The neighbour came in and in the meantime the defendant had telephoned for an ambulance. He put his coat on, walked out and said ‘I’m going to get locked up for this’.”

The court heard the woman had a bruised and swollen eye and jaw from the initial blows to her face. Mr Pallister said the victim had been “worried about her unborn baby” and added: “She thought she was going into labour and would lose the baby”.

The court heard in a later statement, the victim said she no longer supported the prosecution of Purvis and gave a “different account” of how her injuriesoccurred.

Purvis, of King Henry Court, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 30 months behind bars.

Judge Mallett said the kick between the legs was with "substantial force" and caused "agony".

The judge added: "Fortunately, no harm was caused to the baby."

Vince Ward, defending, said Purvis has "changed while in custody" and has completed courses and programmes.

Mr Ward said: "There is no evidence his foot was shod when he kicked her."

And he added: "It was an outburst of violence during a terrible loss of temper."

Mr Ward said Purvis realises what he did was "unforgivable" and was "genuinely remorseful".