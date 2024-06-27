Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pregnant Virgin Media worker was confronted by a knifeman during a terrifying street stand-off.

The field technician had been doing a site survey in Washington when Geoffrey Burn threatened and frightened her while armed with a six-inch kitchen knife.

Fortunately, the worker was able to drive away, warn members of the public to stay clear and show police pictures she had taken of Burn on her phone when they arrived.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told Newcastle Crown Court it was on November 30 last year when the Virgin employee noticed a piece of coal had been thrown towards her and Burn approached from the same direction.

Mr Bunch said: “He was shouting towards her and she explained she was working for Virgin Media. He responded in an aggressive manner, telling her to get in her van and get out of the street.”

The court heard the worker got back into her van and used her phone to take Burn's picture.

Mr Bunch said: “That provoked him further. He ran around the front to the driver's door and he attempted to open the door but it wouldn't open as she had been able to lock it.

“He started punching the door and window, pulling the door handle.” The court heard Burn started shouting and swearing and was clearly ‘angry and aggressive’ before he reached into his waistband and pulled out a kitchen knife. Mr Bunch said: “She was able to drive away at that point, swerving around the defendant to make good her escape.”

The court heard the victim warned two other women, including one with a pram, who she saw heading in Burn's direction that they should keep away as he was armed.

She said in an impact statement: “This was extremely frightening. I was simply doing my job and he had no reason to throw anything at the van or threaten me.

“I was 23 weeks pregnant and feared for the safety of myself and my unborn child. Since the incident I'm constantly making sure any vehicle I'm in is locked and always looking around.”

Burn handed himself in to the police two weeks later but insisted he had done nothing wrong.

While on bail for the offence, he got into a stand off with police who were called to a house in the same town, where he claimed to have four hostages and was seen holding a knife.

Burn warned the officers he had firearms and would "take out every single one of you" before he locked himself in the bathroom.

When police entered the house he was tasered twice before being arrested.

Burn, 37, of Striding Edge, Washington, who has 60 convictions on his record, admitted two charges of affray and having a bladed article.

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon jailed him for 22 months.

Andrew Walker, defending, said: “He has expressed remorse, shame and embarrassment for the way he behaved.