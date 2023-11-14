Predator groomed 15-year-old girl and forced her to have sex with him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A predator who groomed a teenage girl online into having sex with him has been jailed.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Lowe added the 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and the pair began talking, with the conversation turning increasingly sexual as time progressed.

Despite knowing her age, Lowe manipulated the girl into sending indecent images of herself before arranging to pick her up and take her to a secluded woodland.

Once there, he forced the girl to have sex with him until they were disturbed by a passer-by.

The girl disclosed what had happened to a trusted adult and a police investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary. Lowe, of Peterlee, denied meeting a child following sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child but was found guilty after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a third charge of making indecent images of children and was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Drew Davies, from Peterlee CID, led the investigation and welcomed the sentence that had been handed down.

"Lowe is a highly dangerous individual who manipulated a young girl for his own sexual gratification," he said.

"He claimed he thought the girl was 18, but in reality he committed these offences in full knowledge of the girl’s age.

"She has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court process. I hope this sentence can give her some measure of comfort and allow her to move on with her life."

Lowe was also put on the Sex Offender Register and made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse or knows someone who is affected is being urged to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.