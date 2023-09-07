Watch more videos on Shots!

The founder of Sunderland Fans' Museum has praised quick-thinking city council CCTV staff after the venue was broken into by thieves.

Burglars struck at the museum in North Bridge Street in the early hours of Tuesday, September 5.

Founder Michael Ganley said the burglars had used the Metro line to gain access to the rear of the building by breaking a widow and smashing down a wooden shutter..

"It was about 1.35am," he said.

"They have come down the line, then smashed through the window from outside , put their foot through and pushed," he said.

The pair had known exactly what they were doing: "They have come in with a bag and they knew what they wanted. They have gone straight for the spirits from the bar," said Michael.

It is the fifth time the museum has been targeted this year and comes barely 12 months after it was left with a bill of thousands to replace lead stolen from the roof.

Michael said the alarm had been raised by the team in the city council's CCTV control, who had been able to track the pair after they fled the scene.

"The alarm went off and the council CCTV office informed the police," he said. "The CCTV people have followed them to Norfolk Street.

"The lads in the control room are very supportive of us - they actually drink in here on match days.

"And I want to thank the council for sending a joiner out so quickly to make the place secure."

The museum does a lot of community work with schools, mental health groups and the elderly, much of which has had to be put on hold: "We have had to shut, which has a big impact on what we are able to do to support the vulnerable," said Michael.

"These projects need me to be present but unfortunately, I am having to prioritise these other matters."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way: “Shortly after 1.30am on Tuesday (September 5) officers received a report of a burglary at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street, Sunderland.

“Offenders forced entry to the premises and made off with a haul of stolen property.