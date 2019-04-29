Portsmouth supporter, 18, charged with throwing a flare towards Sunderland fans at Stadium of Light

A 18-year-old Portsmouth supporter has been charged after a flare was thrown at spectators during Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light.

Samuel Parrott, of Norton Drive, Fareham, Hampshire, has been released on bail and will appear at magistrates' court next month.

A flare was thrown from the away supporters' area in the upper tier of the North Stand at the Stadium of Light during the first-half of Saturday's game.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the 18-year-old was arrested during the match and has since been charged with the throwing of missiles at a designated sporting event.

Mr Parrott has been released on bail to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on May 14.

Northumbria Police Superintendent Sarah Pitt said public safety is paramount and that police worked with the club to quickly take action following the incident.



After the flare was thrown play had to be stopped for around four minutes while police dealt with the incident.

Sunderland fans have called again for away supporters to be relocated in the Stadium of Light after yesterday's game against promotion rivals Portsmouth was marred by a flare-throwing incident.

