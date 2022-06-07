Policeman suffered fractured shoulder after attack by Sunderland teenager

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Allan’s unprovoked attack forced his victim to hospital for an X-ray, which showed a bone had been damaged.

Allan, 18, of Ernwill Avenue, Castletown, also attacked a female PC during the same incident in Ridley Street, Southwick, a court heard.

The assault, on April 25, 2020, left her with numbing and soreness to fingers for two weeks – and he also flung vile verbal abuse.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The would-be shopfitter, who is due to become a dad, warned her, “Get your hands off me, you little ****”.

Allan committed the offences while a youth, which must be taken into account when he is sentenced.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers attended on unrelated matters.

“When they tried to arrest him, he became agitated and struggled.

“He lunged his head back and attempted to headbutt the male officer. He was walked towards the police van.

“He has then kicked the officer's shin and kicked his right knee, causing the officer to fall to the ground.

“The officer felt immediate pain to his right shoulder and felt it jerk, and he also had soreness to his knee.

“He had to attend hospital, where an X-ray showed damage to a ligament and possibly a broken bone.”

In a victim statement, the PC confirmed he had suffered a fractured shoulder, which had kept him off full duties for five months.

Mrs Begum added: “The female officer describes how the defendant was getting agitated and was verbally abusive.

“He said to her, ‘Get your hands off me, you little ****’. He lunged towards her, striking her left arm with his full weight.

“It caused bruising to her left forearm and numbness to fingers.”

Allan pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, assault of an emergency worker and failing to surrender to custody on Monday, February 28.

Heather Bolton, defending, denied Allan had intended for the officer to fall or to suffer injury.

District Judge Katherine Meek adjourned the case for updated police personal statements to the same court on Monday, June 20.