Police worker recorded herself begging her boyfriend not to strangle her

A police worker made a chilling recording of herself "begging" her brute boyfriend to stop strangling her during a shocking attack.

Callum Allan kept adding then releasing pressure to the woman's neck and restricting her breathing but despite her terror she bravely took a voice recording of what she went through.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A judge at Newcastle Crown Court said strangulation could have had 'fatal consequences' as he jailed Allan for 18 months.

The court heard the woman endured several violent episodes at Allan's hands but she believed she could "make him change for the better" after he repeatedly apologised and vowed to get help.

Callum Allan

The 24-year-old ended up so traumatised that she had to quit her job as a staff investigator for Northumbria Police and said in an impact statement: "I am desperate for my old life back, the life I had before he took it away.

"He said he didn't care if I died. I was terrified of Callum."

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court the relationship had started off good but Allan started issuing threats after drinking.

On Boxing Day last year they had been out at the pub and as they walked home, Allan asked "do you want to be burned alive?" before putting his lighter at her feet, which left a mark on her skin.

On February 17, he ordered her to get out of the bed they were sharing, eventually allowed her back in but kicked her and caused bruising to her knee when she lay down.

He then caused redness to her neck through strangulation.

Mr Jones said: "It was forceful but he would keep on adding and releasing pressure.

"She had a voice recording of this particular incident. The voice recording was a recording of her begging him to stop this behaviour."

The last attack was in April, when the couple were out in Sunderland city centre and the woman was posing for a group photograph with some female friends.

Mr Jones said what happened was seen by a bar worker and added: "The witness saw the defendant with his teeth literally around the complainant's nose.

"When the employee went to ask if she was okay she said 'He bit my nose'."

The court heard the woman was left with a red mark as a result of the bite.

Allan, 25, of Elstree Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and three assault charges.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced Allan to 18 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge told him: "Pressure was applied to her neck on a number of occasions.

"Clearly your victim was terrified by your actions. Actions such as those, as we all know, can have fatal consequences."