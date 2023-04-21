Police welcome sentence after 'despicable' rapist jailed for attacks on boy

Paul Evennett.

Paul Evennett, 55, attempted to be-friend the teenager, and invited him to spend the day with him, first visiting a beach, before going home to watch a film.

But things took a sinister turn when Evennett returned to the sofa wearing just his boxers, before going on to rape his terrified victim.

The victim reported that he went home to shower and cried himself to sleep.

Terrified, he didn’t report his attacker at first, but a year later he confided in friends and family and an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police.

Evennett, of Fatfield, Washington, was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of rape.

He denied the charges but was found guilty during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in February this year.

And on Thursday, April 20, at that same court, he was sentenced to 13 years behind bars, made to sign to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, given a restraining order preventing contact with this victim and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Lee Boys of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department led the investigation.

He said: “Evennett preyed on a teenager decades his junior, he groomed him and made him believe he was a friend, someone he could rely on, and then subjected him to the worst ordeal imaginable.

“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort and a sense of justice.

“I want to praise the survivor for his bravery, I know it’s never easy to come forward and sadly often males find it especially hard, but your courage and composure during the investigation means a predatory man has been outed for what he is – a rapist – and locked up.”

Det Con Boys added: “I hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those despicable people among us who believe they can get away with grooming young men or women – your secret is not safe and we will do everything in our power to lock you up and remove you from society.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.

“In this case the survivor was supported by a specially trained Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA), who offered additional support throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"I know the victim and his family found this invaluable and I want to thank the ISVA for her contribution.

“Regardless of your age, gender or sexuality – if you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we and our partners are here for you and will do everything in our power to support you.”