Police warning over youths hurling missiles at motorists

Police are warning youths not to throw stones and other objects at cars.

Peterlee Police made the warning after officers were called to reports of young people throwing stones and other objects at passing vehicles in Milbank Terrace, Station Town, on Saturday evening (May 11).

PC Emma Bartley, from Durham Constabulary, said: “It may seem like fun at the time, but what these people don’t realise is that throwing stones at vehicles can have devastating consequences. Someone could get seriously hurt, or even killed if it causes a collision.

“If you are throwing stones at vehicles you risk being arrested and getting a criminal record, which can impact on the rest of your life. Don’t do it.”

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 393 of May 11.