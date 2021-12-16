Police warning over 'extremely persistent' bogus traders

Durham Police have made the plea in the aftermath of last month’s devastating Storm Arwen and the onset of winter.

Reminding the public that “bogus traders can be extremely convincing and very persistent”, they have issued advice about who to trust and how to report suspicions to the force.

Durham Police said in a statement on Thursday: “At this time of year when our properties are at greater risk of damage caused by the weather, it is important to remember to find an official registered traders for any necessary repairs.

“Ask friends and family for recommendations and always obtain more than one quote to ensure the price you are being asked to pay is fair.

“Also be extra vigilant and cautious about traders who knock on your door uninvited as they may try and convince you to have repairs done that do not exist.”

Detective Inspector Simon Turner, from the force, added: “Fraudsters often target the elderly and the vulnerable so we would urge people to remain vigilant and check on their neighbours and family members.

“Bogus traders can be extremely convincing and very persistent, which can blindside their victims into believing them before they take their hard-earned money.

“Competent traders will often encourage you to obtain more than quote, and this is advice I recommend you follow.

“These incidents can be very distressing for victims and fraudsters do not care who they hurt in the process.”