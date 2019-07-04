Police warning following 'concerning' increase in the number of syringes found
Police have urged parents to discuss the dangers surrounding needles with their children after a concerning rise in the number of used syringes found discarded in the region.
Durham Constabulary has issued a warning following an increase in the number of used syringes being found discarded in both urban and rural areas in the region.
Police officers are targeting affected areas to clear any needles and are taking action to deal with anyone suspected to be involved in the incidents.
Parents are being urged to speak to their children ‘sensitively’ and help them understand that needles are not toys and shouldn’t be touched.
In a warning to the public published on social media, a spokesman for the Durham City Police said everybody should be vigilant.
The appeal says: “We are concerned.
“We have been receiving increasing reports of used syringes being found around the area both in urban and rural locations.
“We are doing everything we can to address this.
“Can everybody be vigilant and if you see any please make a note of where you saw them, be as descriptive as possible so that they can be found and report it to the local council on 03000 0260000.
“Parents and carers could you please consider speaking to your children sensitively and helping them understand that these are not toys and should not be touched.
“We will be targeting affected areas clearing any needles and dealing with anyone suspected to be involved in this.”