Police warning after Sunderland Facebook page is used to advertise sale of illegal drugs

The blatant posting was spotted on the closed For Sale Sunderland group, which has more than 28,000 members, offering a selection of prescription and illicit drugs for sale, complete with Whatsapp and Instagram contact details.

The post refers to prescription drugs including ‘Tramies’ (Tramadol), ‘Diazies’ (Diaepam), ‘Pregab’ (Pregabalin), ‘Temazies’ (Temazapam) and ‘Xanies’ (Xanax), as well as illegal drugs including ‘White’ (cocaine), ‘Grass’ and ‘Hash’ (cannabis).

Legally, the simple act of offering to supply a controlled drug is illegal under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act and can carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both for anyone convicted of supplying class A drugs – a category which includes cocaine.

The post offering drugs for sale was posted in a Facebook group with over 20,000 members

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person who spotted the post said they were shocked to see that someone would be so blatant trying to sell drugs in a Facebook group with so many members who could see it.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the force was aware of people using social media to sell drugs and took the problem extremely seriously "We would remind the public that the supply of illegal drugs is a serious criminal offence and could result in time behind bars.

“Officers are aware of the use of social media to sell illegal substances and we will be looking to identify those involved.

“Anyone who knows the identity of those involved in drugs supply is encouraged to contact police by calling 101, reporting online at the Northumbria Police website or making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The post which appeared on-line

The NHS has warned against the dangers of buying even prescription drugs on-line.

A statement said: “Medication should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Their guidance on whether a medication is suitable for you, the dosage, possible side effects, and any harmful interactions with other medications is crucial.

“Medication from an unregistered website could also be dangerous to your health because it might be out-of-date, diluted or fake.”