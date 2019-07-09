Police warning after reports of fraudsters pretending to be police officers to get vulnerable people to withdraw money
Vulnerable people have been targeted by scammer posing as police officers who claim the victim needs to withdraw money.
Scam callers targeted people in the Durham area over the weekend claiming that they needed to withdraw a significant amount of money.
The fraudsters, who claimed to be police officers, told the victim to attend their local bank and withdraw the cash.
They then attended the victims address and took the money.
Detective Constable Paul Harbisher, from Durham CID, said: “Fraudsters who take part in this type of criminal activity will often pick out the most vulnerable members of society, so we are urging people to be vigilant and warn their friends and family.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We want to remind people that genuine police or bank staff would never ask you to withdraw or transfer cash from your account.”
Here is some advice on how to avoid falling victim to scammers:
- The police will never ask you to become part of an undercover investigation or for you to withdraw cash and hand it to them for safe-keeping.- Be wary of any calls, texts or emails purporting to be from the police asking for your personal or financial details, or for you to transfer money.- If you are approached, or feel something is suspicious, hang up the phone and don’t reply. Then report it to Action Fraud and your bank on their advertised number.- If you have suspicions or would like to report fraudulent activity, contact police on 101, or call Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.