The annual drink drive crackdown has begun.

Police are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel while under the influence the annual crackdown begins on drink and drug drivers.

Northumbria Police are joining a nationwide campaign by backing the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) road safety campaign which launches on Friday, December 1.

Officers will have an increased presence on the region's roads over the next month. The lead-up to Christmas and New Year will see patrols carry out random stops on the road-side to identify anyone driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

One officer who regularly patrols the roads has explained why this enforcement work remains as important as ever, while also asking drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel after having a drink.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said: "We back this campaign every December as unfortunately figures show the festive period sees an increase in drink and drug driving.

“But we want everyone to make it home for Christmas and would ask you all to think of the incredibly serious consequences of such behaviour.

"It remains vitally important for us to continue this kind of enforcement to ensure as few people are possible are affected due to the actions of a drink or drug driver.

"Our advice is for everyone to be responsible and enjoy their Christmas and New Year celebrations, and we would urge drivers to consider the consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

"Anyone who is willing to take that gamble should be aware that we will have extra officers on the road and we will stop you. You will be arrested, and you will be put before the courts."