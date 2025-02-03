Police warn Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans ahead of Tees-Wear derby
The Championship clash kicks off at the Riverside Stadium at 8pm.
Cleveland Police said there will be a policing presence at the stadium, Middlesbrough train station and around the town centre prior, during and after the match.
Police dogs will also be used to hunt out those carrying banned products and substances.
The force said officers were in place to ‘protect and ensure the safety of everyone attending and to respond to reports of disorder that could take place’.
Superintendent Marc Anderson said: “We have been working closely with Middlesbrough FC and licensing premises in a bid to ensure the safety of everyone attending the game and visiting Middlesbrough.
“While most people have the intention of coming to the match simply to enjoy it and have a good evening out before going home without intending on causing trouble, we will have officers present to provide that reassurance and to detain and disrupt anyone who does cause disorder.
“We have powers in place to respond quickly on the day and in the long term can look to issue football banning orders.
“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who is travelling to the game to check parking information and to plan their route in advance. You will be able to find updates on the Middlesbrough FC social media pages and Middlesbrough Council website.”
There will be dogs at the stadium searching for drugs and pyrotechnics, and anything found will be seized.
Anyone who has information relating to disorder or criminality associated with football and the MFC v Sunderland match is encouraged to report it to Cleveland Police on 101.
If reticent to come forward, you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers
Please see links to Middlesbrough Council’s website Home | Middlesbrough Council and Middlesbrough FC X account @Boro.