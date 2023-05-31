Kieran, 18, went missing from his Esplanade West home on April 18, 2022. He was found on a disused industrial estate south of the River Wear, between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks, on May 31. He had been stabbed multiple times and his body set alight.

Two men were later charged in connection with Kieran’s death and stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were acquitted of murder. However, one of them, Louis Hackett, 20, of Fordenbridge Square, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for five years.

The body of Kieran Williams, 18, was found on a disused industrial estate between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks, on May 31 last year.

But a judge said at the hearing that Kieran’s killer remains at large. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel has now urged the public to “do the right thing” by helping Northumbria Police.

He said: “This was a truly horrendous murder where a young man was brutally stabbed at least 23 times and left to die in a hidden grave for six weeks before he was located.

“As ever, our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss, and we remain committed to getting answers for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank them for their dignified approach whilst this complex investigation has been ongoing; and after an outcome at court that did not provide the closure they deserve.

Northumbria Police want the public to “do the right thing” and give information about Kieran's killing.

“While Hackett was found guilty of manslaughter at a recent trial, our investigation remains very much open as we actively pursue a number of lines of enquiry.

“It was well reported at trial that, in addition to Hackett’s, there were also other unidentified fingerprints found in the grave. And while enquiries are ongoing, we need support from the community to help identify anyone found to be involved and bring Kieran’s killers to justice.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately through their online Public Portal, www.mipp.police.uk, or by calling 0191 437 4750.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who might been at the site of the grave, formerly owned by Coles Cranes, between the Easter and Jubilee weekends of April 15 and June 2, 2022 for legitimate reasons, should also get in touch to be eliminated from the investigation.