Police uncover 'large quantity of cannabis' in house raid
A large number of cannabis plants were found by police when they carried out a mid-morning raid on a house.
Seaham Neighbourhood Policing Team said its officers found a “large quantity of cannabis plants were recovered at various stages of growth” when they carried out a search on a house in Oliver Street in Murton.
The raid took place at 10.15am yesterday, Monday, July 22, with details released about the action late on today.
A spokesperson for the team said: “We'd like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us with our inquiries.”
The next drop-in community and police meeting for the village will be on Thursday, August 15, from 6.30pm to 8pm at Macrae House in Seaview Walk.
Anyone who can help with investigations can contact Durham Constabulary via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its website crimestoppers-uk.org/.