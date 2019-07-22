Police to crack-down on motorbike anti-social behaviour in Sunderland.
Police have re-launched a successful operation as they look to put the brakes on motorbike-related disorder.
Police officers have rebooted Operation Adjust to coincide with the start of the summer holidays.
The operation, which originally ran for the first three months of 2019, will again target hot spot areas including South Hylton, Pennywell, Doxford Park, Silksworth and Thorney Close.
During the initial operation, police seized five motorbikes and five vehicles that were linked with anti-social behaviour.
Four people were prosecuted, while dozens of youngsters received home visits from anti-social behaviour teams and housing providers to address unacceptable behaviour and help prevent potential future issues from arising.
Now, after seeing reports of motorbike-related anti-social behaviour drop by 38% across Sunderland and South Tyneside since 2018, police are keen to maintain the momentum over the summer.
Sergeant Keith Goldsmith, of Northumbria Police, said: “We’ve made great strides since Operation Adjust was launched earlier this year, and that led to a substantial decrease in reports of motorbike-related anti-social behaviour in the west of Sunderland.
“We are confident that our message is getting out there, and the figures reflect that.
“That’s why we’ve re-launched Operation Adjust, which will see plain-clothed and uniformed officers increase patrols in hot spot areas throughout the summer and take positive action against any riders involved in anti-social behaviour.
“We will also work closely with garages to warn of offenders filling containers to be used for off-road bikes, as well as partners and the local community who remain our eyes and ears.
“My message to residents is simple; if you know where these bikes are being stored, where they are riding or who is riding them, please get in touch.”
Officers will continue to work with Sunderland City Council and housing providers to tackle motorbike-related anti-social behaviour over the summer.
Michelle Meldrum, executive director of operations at Gentoo, said: “We understand how important it is to feel safe and secure in your own home, which is why we actively work with Northumbria Police and other partners across the city to tackle anti-social behaviour.
“We have a responsibility to help safeguard our customers and will intervene as appropriate to ensure they remain safe in their homes and wider communities.”