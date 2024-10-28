Three arrested as police hit suspected drugs farm in Sunderland

Three men were arrested after police uncovered a suspected cannabis farm in Sunderland.

A general shot of the Broadway, Sunderland. The exact address is not being disclosed. | Sunderland Echo

Officers entered an address on the Broadway early on Saturday morning. The exact address has not been given by police.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2.30am on Saturday, we received a report of suspicious activity at an address on the Broadway in Sunderland.

"Officers attended the scene and uncovered a suspected cannabis farm.

"Three men - all aged in their 20s - were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production.

“One man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Two men will now face no further action.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a DM or using the live chat function of our website.

"If you do not have access to either, please call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20241026-0106."