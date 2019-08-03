Police swoop on Oxford fan suspected of throwing objects at Sunderland supporters
The Black Cats game against Oxford United ended in a one-all-draw, after 97-minutes, on Saturday August 2.
By James Barker
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 19:53
However, there was trouble in the stands as an object was thrown from the away side, towards the home side fans.
Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident and Northumbria police quickly swooped in to arrest the Oxford United fan.
In a tweet, Northumbria police said: “We are aware of an incident at the #SAFC match today where an object was thrown from the away section into the home fans below.
“Nobody was badly injured and we did arrest a 27-year-old #OUFC fan in connection with the incident.
“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”