Police have seized hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of equipment believed to be used in the production of cannabis ‘shatter’.

On Monday, October 13, police officers visited a premises on Bensham Street, in Boldon Colliery, which was suspected to have supplied industrial equipment to a cannabis shatter lab discovered in the Houghton area in May.

Following the discovery, Northumbria Police, the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Disruption Team (NEROCU) and Government Agency Intelligence Network Co-ordinator, and South Tyneside Council’s Trading Standards Team have worked together on the investigation.

Intelligence led the team to the Boldon premises where Trading Standards officers used their powers to enter and inspect the site.

Police have seized industrial equipment believed to be used in cannabis shatter labs following a raid in Boldon. | Northumbria Police

Once inside, a significant number of apparatus was discovered, including extractor kits that are often used in cannabis shatter labs.

During an inspection of the equipment, it was found that it has been imported from China and that it did not comply with UK safety standards.

As a result, two vans full of illicit discoveries were seized - with a value of around £120,000 placed on the extractor kits.

Officers also found and seized just over 5,000 illicit vapes worth around £40,000, which were also being stored at the property.

An investigation is now underway to identify anyone who is believed to be involved in the purchase and supply of these products.

The equipment is said to have an estimated value of £120,000. | Northumbria Police

Detective Inspector John Hopkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Sadly, we know all too well the extremely dangerous and devastating consequences of what can go wrong with cannabis shatter labs.

“That’s why the early identification and disruption is crucial so we can take this equipment out of circulation before it ever becomes part of any network.

“I’d like to thank our partners at NEROCU and also South Tyneside Council who supported us on Monday.

“These results are just an example of what we can achieve when we work together under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

“As ever, we’d always ask the public to be vigilant around this issue so we can further disrupt any potential offenders.

“Some things to keep an eye for are discarded gas canisters in bins, gardens or sheds, suspicious activity at an address - regular comings and goings and unusual stainless-steel equipment, such as what we’ve seized here.

An inspection of the equipment found that it did not meet UK safety regulations. | Northumbria Police

“Always report to us even if you aren’t sure – you never know what you could be preventing.”

Detective Sergeant Neil Lovat, of NEROCU, added: “This has been a powerful display of partnership working resulting in the large seizure of illegal items that pose a serious risk to the public and our North East communities.

“Thankfully, due to the hard work of those involved, these items and equipment are no longer a danger to the public and have been taken out of circulation.”

Cllr Jane Carter, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has praised the role of everyone involved for seizing the illicit equipment.

She added: “This operation demonstrates the vital role Trading Standards plays in protecting our communities from harm.

An investigation is now underway to identify those concerned in the supply of the equipment. | Northumbria Police

“The equipment discovered posed a serious safety risk, not only due to its intended use in illegal drug production but also because it failed to meet UK safety standards.

“We will continue to work closely with our enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activity and ensure that unsafe and illicit products are removed from circulation."