Police seize guns and fake warrant card from house in Houghton
Officers have seized a fake warrant card holder and two shot guns from a Wearside man claiming to collect police memorabilia.
Earlier this month, officers from the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU) were following up on a tip-off from a partner agency when they visited an address in Houghton alongside staff from Northumbria Police’s Firearms Licencing Department.
On arrival at the property, they questioned a 48-year-old male about a fake Metropolitan Police warrant card holder which he was in possession of, but were told that it had been bought online and the item was to form part of a special police memorabilia collection
After the visit, the man volunteerarily surrended his shotguns and firearms licence to the Northumbria Police Firearms Licencing department for review and the Force is currently reviewing his licence.
A spokesperson from the NERSOU Disruption Team said the man had denied any criminal intent with regard to the fake warant card holder: “By working with our partners, we can ensure a joined up approach to protecting our communities as part of Operation Sentinel, our multi-force approach to tackling serious and organised crime.
“Whilst the male spoken to about the fake warrant card claimed that he only wanted it for memorabilia reasons, anyone using a fake warrant card could find themselves under arrest for false representation and impersonating a police officer.
“If you know someone who uses a fake Police warrant card as a form of identity, we would encourage you to report your concerns to the police or Crimestoppers and your information will be acted on.”
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously. Please call 0800 555 111.