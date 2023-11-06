Police seize drugs during raid on suspected cannabis farm in Sunderland city centre
Police have seized drugs after raiding a property at the rear of High Street West.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.15pm on Wednesday, October 31, police received information that an address on High Street West in Sunderland city centre was being used as a suspected cannabis farm.
“Officers attended the scene and found a number of items within the property that connected to the supply of the illegal drug.
“The address was made safe and the equipment seized.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”