Police seize drugs during raid on suspected cannabis farm in Sunderland city centre

Police have seized drugs after raiding a property at the rear of High Street West.
By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.15pm on Wednesday, October 31, police received information that an address on High Street West in Sunderland city centre was being used as a suspected cannabis farm.

“Officers attended the scene and found a number of items within the property that connected to the supply of the illegal drug.

“The address was made safe and the equipment seized.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”