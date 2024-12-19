Around 250 vehicles have been seized and 90 suspects reported by a taskforce set up to deal with ‘motorcycle criminality’.

Northumbria Police launched Operation Capio in November 2023, and aiming to disrupt antisocial motorcycle use, with a focus on identifying prolific nuisance riders and seizing their vehicles.

The force said it built on work by police and partners to tackle ‘pockets of disorder and act on the concerns of residents’.

National funding allows for increased activity to target offenders who are causing the most harm – using new tactics such as drones to build intelligence and bring those responsible to justice, the force said.

A taskforce covering South Tyneside and Sunderland was introduced as part of the wider crackdown to specifically target anti-social use of motorcycles in both areas.

And the team have already made their mark in the community after attending 1,019 reports, seizing 246 vehicles, and arresting or reporting 93 people for related offences.

The initiative – supported by local authority colleagues – has seen 91 orders handed out, and 159 stop and searches of riders.

Police said collaborative efforts have also led to a string of community or housing orders being issued to disrupt criminality alongside partners, as well as a surge of 2,237 intelligence reports received.

The team has also made 1,701 callbacks to residents in a bid to track down culprits, as well as identify hotspot areas and trends.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker said: “It’s brilliant to see the positive impact that Operation Capio is having on the community.

“Just more than a year in, the dedicated taskforce has been able to seize almost 250 vehicles linked to disorder in South Tyneside and Sunderland – and act alongside our partners to disrupt the offenders who are causing misery for residents.

“Not only that, but they have attended upwards of one thousand reports across both areas, and made more than 1,700 callbacks to concerned residents.

“Our message is really landing with the public who are keen to report disorder to us and support our overall mission to drive down this type of offending.

“While these results are clearly welcomed, please know that our work is far from over – and anti-social riders can expect to be arrested with motorbikes seized and crushed.”

Ch Insp Baker added: “Please help us to help you by continuing to be our eyes and ears out in the community, and by telling us your concerns.

“If you see something suspicious, please report it to police at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us identify those involved.”

Officers and partners have urged people to further assist their enquiries by continuing to share details if known, such as:

Vehicle registration plate number for offending vehicles Time of day and date of incident Where the motorcycle was located, and where it was travelling Where offending vehicles are being stored Description of riders including how many, clothing worn and helmet or headgear Description of the motorcycle(s) involved – including colour, make, model if known – and any other distinctive features

Members of the public can report concerns to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website. Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999. You can also visit council websites to report anti-social behaviour.