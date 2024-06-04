Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stolen bikes, tools and Panasonic Toughbook

Bikes and expensive tools are among the stash that police have recovered.

Police in Sunderland want to reunite a stash of suspected stolen property with their rightful owners.

Officers recently executed a warrant at an address in the Hylton Castle area of the city as part of an investigation into a number of thefts.

Inside the premises, they found and seized a haul of items they suspect to be stolen. Now officers would like to hear from any victims who recognise the goods.

Among the items seized include two electric Haibike bikes; one of them is a light blue colour while the other is black with pink handlebars.

Police also seized distinctive tool kits which they believe to be stolen, along with a Panasonic Toughbook computer.

Sergeant Victoria Karaniauskaite of Northumbria Police said: “We are keen to hear from any victims who recognise these items to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Not only do we want to reunite these goods with their rightful owners, but we are also keen to gather further intelligence and evidence as part of our ongoing enquiries into the series of thefts in this area.

Recognise these tools?

“We believe all of these items may have been stolen from vehicles, and so far we have arrested one suspect as part of our investigation who has been released on bail.

“We now need your help. If you’ve been a victim of crime, and believe any of these items belong to you, your information could prove the key to our investigation.”