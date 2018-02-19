Police searching for owner of suspected stolen key after Sunderland arrest

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify the rightful owner of suspected stolen property.

The key pictured was recovered after a man was arrested in Sunderland on suspicion of burglary, and police have reason to believe it may have been stolen in a burglary.

It is quite a distinctive key and officers are keen to return it to the person it belong’s to and are asking for the public's help to do so.

Anyone with any information, or who believes the property belongs to them, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference on 0048 061217.