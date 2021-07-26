Police search for van driver after suspected hit and run
Northumbria Police have made an appeal for information after a driver left the scene of a crash on a busy Sunderland road.
A Peugeot van crashed into the pavement barrier beside the roundabout at the junction with Sutherland Drive on Springwell Road on Thursday, July 22.
A passenger in the van was taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, police have said.
A section of the barrier was destroyed and has since been taken away with traffic cones in its place.
There was considerable damage to the van which is believed to have been the only vehicle involved in the crash and police are now trying to trace the driver who left the scene of the crash.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: "At about 7.10pm on Thursday (July 22) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Springwell Road, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and found a blue Peugeot van had been in collision with metal railings at the side of the road.
“The driver of the vehicle had already left the scene. One male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace all parties involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting log NP-20210722-0994.”