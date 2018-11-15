Police seal off Sunderland street after man hospitalised in attack

Police have sealed off a Sunderland street tonight after a man was left hospitalised following an attack.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to Front Street, in Fence Houses, Houghton, earlier this afternoon after reports of an assault.

They found a 35-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and body. He was taken to hospital but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

A cordon remains in place in the street tonight.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.45pm today (Thursday), police received a report of an assault on Front Street, Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, body and wrist. They are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene and there is an increased police presence in the area. There is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 663 151118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”