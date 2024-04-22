Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stalking can make life a misery for victims. PA image.

Northumbria Police say ‘We want to hear from you' both during and after National Stalking and Harassment Awareness Week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 709,388 stalking and harassment offences in England and Wales during the year ending March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a 43% increase compared with the year ending March 2020, and a slight (1%) fall from the year ending March 2022.

In the year to March 2023, stalking and harassment accounted for a third of all police recorded violence.

Stalking is an offence that can completely control the life of a victim because of the obsessive and unwanted fixation shown by the suspect. It takes many forms, such as taking everyday actions to the extreme both in person and online.

Stalking is often an escalation of harassment and as the level of obsession builds, behaviour can become more erratic and aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During National Stalking and Harassment Week, police are encouraging anyone who needs support to get in touch.

This includes anyone who is worried their behaviour is becoming out of control, as well as anyone with concerns around the behaviour of a friend or family member, or who is worried for their own safety.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Walker said: “Stalking and harassment are two fairly broad terms and, as a force, we’re concerned those affected don’t get in touch because they’re unsure of whether the behaviour they’re experiencing falls under the umbrella of either.

“This week, we’re looking to make things as simple as possible, and asking you to consider the FOUR signs of stalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ask yourself, is the behaviour you, or a loved one, is experiencing any of these things: Fixated, Obsessed, Unwanted or Repeated?

“If the answer to any of these is ‘yes’ then you may be a victim of stalking or harassment.

“Ringing someone up repeatedly and saying things that cause alarm – or saying nothing at all, leaving unwanted gifts, bombarding them with emails, hacking their social media or emails to read private messages and knowing their whereabouts and routines are all typical stalking methods.

“However, we also see perpetrators taking a much more subtle approach to stalking and harassment and it’s those victims we’re really trying to reach with our message that these behaviours aren’t acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are being stalked, there’s many avenues we can explore to protect you, just one of which being a Stalking Protection Order (SPO) which is a court-imposed civil order to keep someone away from you.”

National Stalking and Harassment Awareness Week runs until April 28.

For support, contact Northumbria Police Report page, or call 101. Report anonymously via Crimestoppers or visit a local police station.

For further independent advice and information on stalking and harassment, contact the Suzy Lamplugh National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 or search Suzy Lamplugh Trust online, Paladin Service, the Alice Ruggles Trust, or Protection Against Stalking.