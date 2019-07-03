Police say near-fatal crash could be linked to hit and run
A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car in Sunderland and now Northumbria Police are investigating a possible link to an earlier incident.
At around 9pm on Sunday, June 30, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on Premier Road, Sunderland at the junction of Silksworth Lane.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he has remained in a critical condition.
An investigation has taken place and is ongoing into the incident as the officers are looking to determine the circumstances that lead to the collision.
Officers are also carrying out inquiries to establish if this incident is linked to an earlier one that took place on the same road where a vehicle that matches the car’s description is believed to have failed to stop after colliding with a Toyota Yaris.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrol Department, is appealing for anybody with information about the incidents to come forward to assist police.
He said: “This was an incredibly serious incident that has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries. We’re looking for potential witnesses or dash cam footage of either incident that could assist with our investigation.
“I would ask those people to come forward and pass on any information as we look to determine exactly what happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1028 30/06/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.