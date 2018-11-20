Police say claim teenager was 'spiked' at cinema is not as reported

Police officers called in to investigate a report a schoolboy was 'spiked' with drugs have said they are sure the incident is now not as first claimed.

A post circulated online stating the teenager had been spiked with MDMA, leading Northumbria Police to launch an inquiry.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are aware of reports circulating on social media yesterday that a teenage boy had been taken to hospital after reporting he had been spiked with ecstasy at a cinema in Boldon.

"Our officers were very concerned by the report and immediately launched an investigation to establish what had happened.

"However, after speaking to the teenager we can confirm that he was not spiked and events have not taken place as first reported.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened but would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk.

"Anyone with further information should contact police by calling 101 quoting log 240 19/11/18."