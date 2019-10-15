Police renew CCTV appeal after Houghton pub burglary
Detectives investigating a burglary at a Houghton pub have made a fresh appeal for help.
Shortly after midnight on September 2, police attended The Philadelphia, in Philadelphia Lane, after the premises had been raided.
It was reported intruders had broken into the pub and damaged a gambling machine and pool table before removing the coin trays. They then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.
An investigation into the burglary is ongoing, and police released CCTV footage showing two men committing the offence last month.
But with the pair still unidentified, the detective leading the investigation has asked anybody who recognises them – or who witnessed anything suspicious on the morning in question – to get in touch.
Detective Constable Alex Hadwin, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, said: “This was a shameless act which caused a significant amount of damage as well as a great deal of distress to the victims.
“A team of detectives have been carrying out a number of enquiries into the burglary, and we remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice. This type of criminality will not be tolerated.
“I would like to thank those who got in touch after we released the CCTV footage a few weeks ago, and would now ask anyone else who thinks they may recognise the offenders to get in touch.
“Even the smallest piece of information could hold the key to the investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the individuals is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 111449J/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.