Police release pictures of trio guilty of disorder in Sunderland

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 18:22 BST

These are the men and women who have admitted involvement in the violent disorder in Sunderland on Friday night.

Picture c/o Northumbria PolicePicture c/o Northumbria Police
Picture c/o Northumbria Police | Picture c/o Northumbria Police

Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith have all pleaded guilty to violent disorder following what Northumbria Police described today as ‘disgraceful scenes’ on August 2.

Leanne HodgsonLeanne Hodgson
Leanne Hodgson | Picture c/o NP.

Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, and Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, and Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, have been remanded in custody until they are due to be sentenced.

Josh Kellett.Josh Kellett.
Josh Kellett. | Picture c/o NP.

Andrew Smith.Andrew Smith.
Andrew Smith. | Picture c/o NP.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “All three individuals should be ashamed of their actions and I am pleased that they have been convicted at court.

“A comprehensive investigation is well underway as we look to identify those responsible for the disorder and ensure they are faced with the full force of the law.

“We will continue to pursue every investigative avenue in order to bring justice against those involved, and further activity is planned.”

Three other suspects also appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with the disorder.

All six have been remanded in custody until the next hearing, which is currently scheduled for September 2.

