Officers responded to reports of widespread disorder in the city centre on Friday, August 2.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and officers have since made a number of arrests in connection with the incident – with a string of people charged, and 15 offenders convicted to date.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, police have today, Wednesday, August 14, released the images of eight people who they would like to trace.

They were believed to have been in the area around the time of the disorder and could have information which would assist the investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Those pictured, or anyone who recognises them, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on their social media channels, or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police in this way, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“They can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.”