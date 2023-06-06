Police release picture after attempted burglary at property in Sunderland
Image released after attempt to enter Silksworth Road property.
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to trace after reports of an attempted burglary in Sunderland.
Between 9.30am and 10am on Saturday, April 22, it was reported that a man had attempted to gain access to a property in Silksworth Road by trying the front door handle.
When he has been unsuccessful, he then tried to remove a Ring video camera doorbell from the front door.
The offender then left the area on foot empty-handed.
As part of their enquiries, police have today, Tuesday, June 6, issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.
It is believed that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting crime reference number: 50980B/23.