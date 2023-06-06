Police release picture after attempted burglary at property in Sunderland

Police have issued a picture of a man they want to trace after reports of an attempted burglary in Sunderland.

Between 9.30am and 10am on Saturday, April 22, it was reported that a man had attempted to gain access to a property in Silksworth Road by trying the front door handle.

When he has been unsuccessful, he then tried to remove a Ring video camera doorbell from the front door.

The offender then left the area on foot empty-handed.

As part of their enquiries, police have today, Tuesday, June 6, issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

It is believed that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.